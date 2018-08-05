Jolomo preaches in presence of royalty

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Renowned artist John Lowrie Morrison had a special royal task to perform last weekend.

The Tayvallich-based artist, commonly known as Jolomo, is a trained lay reader in the Church of Scotland, and he was invited to preach in Crathie Kirk near Balmoral, in the presence of the Queen and other members of the royal family.

Speaking ahead of the service he said: ‘I am extremely honoured to accept this invitation. I enjoy every opportunity to preach, and every congregation is different, but this engagement is a little bit special.

‘My theme will be art, creativity and spirituality, a subject close to my heart.’