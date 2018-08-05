Do you want to see Inveraray bank crumble?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Ann Thomas’ latest cartoon depicts the growing worry over the potential closure of Inveraray’s branch of the Royal Bank of Scotland.

The branch has been threatened with closure since the end of 2017, prompting protests and petitions.

The status of the branch is still undecided and the bank remains open for now.

The opportunity to have a say is quickly closing, with an online petition set to be hand-delivered by the person who initially set it up, Mid Argyll writer and journalist Marian Pallister.

The petition will be handed over in Inveraray on Wednesday August 8.

To sign online, visit the 38degrees website and search for ‘RBS Inveraray’.