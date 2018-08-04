Tarbert tourist iCentre to shut in October

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert’s tourist information centre will close in the autumn – five months earlier than expected.

The doors will close on October 27 this year, rather than in March 2019 as widely expected.

The controversial decision to close a number of iCentres across Argyll, including those in Tarbert, Campbeltown and Inveraray, follows a recorded drop in footfall, according to the country’s tourism agency VisitScotland.

Tarbert residents reacted angrily to the news, with one commenting on social media: ‘How can our small businesses grow when they are not being promoted?’

Tarbert shop owner Ian MacIntyre agreed, saying the move ‘didn’t make a lot of sense’.

He added: ‘I can’t understand why they’d close the centre in Tarbert. Tarbert is a hub for the ferries to Islay, Jura and Portavadie. Not to mention tourists wanting to head down to Campbeltown.’

A VisitScotland spokesperson said: ‘As announced in October 2017, VisitScotland is making necessary changes to its information provision, switching investment to new initiatives to reach more people with personalised information, so they stay longer, spend more and grow the visitor economy. This is in response to significant changes to the way visitors access information.

‘We can now confirm the [Tarbert] centre will cease trading on Saturday October 27 2018 at the end of what is widely recognised as the traditional tourist season.’

Tourist information is currently being outsourced to partners in local businesses, with more than 130 VisitScotland Information Partners throughout Argyll and Bute, including three in Tarbert.