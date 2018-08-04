Soccer Centre scores with support from Ardrishaig Community Trust

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

In a fantastic boost for youth football in Mid Argyll, the Ardrishaig Community Trust and Lochgilphead Soccer Centre have jointly announce that Ardrishaig Community Trust will be the main sponsor of Lochgilphead Soccer Centre for the next three years.

The funding package, worth £5,000 for each of the next three years, will make a huge contribution to the centre’s ambitious development plans – it already has more than 120 members, including around 40 from Ardrishaig.

The development plan will see the Soccer Centre invest in new equipment, quality coaching to help the youngsters develop their football skills, participation in football festivals, and attend Scotland games, among other things.

The funding will meet the cost of around 100 new football strips, all branded with Ardrishaig Community Trust, and will help ensure all Lochgilphead Red Star YFC teams are kitted out the same, from primary one to sevens (including the girls’ teams).

The cost of kit to keep the coaches – who contribute the equivalent of around £15,000 a year in time – warm and dry throughout the year, will be part funded by the sponsorship. The coach kit will also bear Ardrishaig Community Trust’s logo.

The funding will also see more than £2,000 per annum set aside to allow teams to take part in football festivals throughout Argyll and further afield, and also to pay for festivals to be held locally.

This will allow local youngsters to benefit from the experience of playing in festivals against a wide range of teams from all over Scotland, and help to tackle remoteness and exclusion.

As part of the funding agreement, the Soccer Centre will display a banner recognising the role of Ardrishaig Community Trust as its main sponsor.

The player of the year award for each age group at the annual awards evening will be dedicated to the Ardrishaig Community Trust.

And, finally, the Soccer Centre will look to encourage, support and participate in the work of Ardrishaig Community Trust. In the first instance this will involve running a number of football-related activities at Ardrishaig Gala Day.

Hamish Nicol, chairman of the Ardrishaig Community Trust said: ‘In the official year of young people we are a delighted to support an organisation who match our ambitions to create a better tomorrow for our young people.

‘The trust has been very active behind the scenes over the last few years and this three year programme of support allows us to raise our profile.’