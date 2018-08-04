Sheep and showers in high quality blackface show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A high quality show of sheep was held at Cairndow amid heavy showers interrupted by fiery sunshine.

The annual Cowal Blackface Sheep Breeders’ Association show at Clachan – right beside the Loch Fyne Oysters complex – drew curious (if slightly bemused) tourists and seasoned hill shepherds in almost equal measure.

The sheep show has, in recent years, been supported by a display of vintage tractors and other machinery, and this year Cowal Vintage Transport Club and Bute Vintage Club provided the gleaming hardware for visitors to enjoy.

In the show ring, the overall champion came from Dyke Farm, Milton of Campsie, with a young ewe by £24,000 Elmscleugh out of a ewe by a son of Travis.

The reserve overall was a ewe by Buffalo out of a dam by a £4,000 Midlock from Messrs MacPherson, Balliemeanoch, Loch Awe.

In the section confined to the district of Cowal, the champion was from Pole Farm, Lochgoilhead, with a gimmer by Spectre out of a ewe by a £5,200 Allanfauld sire.

The confined reserve champion – and best sheep of the opposite sex to the overall champion – was from Messrs Campbell, Drimsynie, Lochgoilhead, with a shearling tup by Allanfauld Pogba out of ewe by a 40k Nunnerie sire. This ewe was a previous champion at Cowal show.

In a strong show of the blackface breed, the man making the tough decisions was show judge Brendan McAllister from Northern Ireland.

Results

Confined section

Old tup: 1 Campbell, Drimsynie, Lochgoilhead; 2 Archie McNaughton, Colintraive.

Shearling: 1 Campbell, Drimsynie; 2 Jackson, Pole, Lochgoilhead; 3 Campbell, Drimsynie; Jackson, Pole.

Tup lamb: 1 Mcvicar, Lephinchapel, Strathlachlan; 2 Jackson, Pole; 3 Mcvicar Lephinchapel; 4 Jackson, Pole; 4 Campbell, Succothmore, Strachur.

Aged ewe: 1 Chris Toner, Lochgoilhead; 2 Jackson, Pole; 3 Chris Toner.

Young ewe: 1 Campbell, Drimsynie; 2 Mcvicar, Lephinchapel; 3 Campbell, Drimsynie.

Gimmer: 1 Jackson, Pole; 2 Jackson, Pole; 3 Campbell, Drimsynie; 4 Campbell, Drimsynie; 5 Campbell, Drimsynie.

Ewe lamb: 1 Jackson, Pole; 2 Jackson, Pole; 3 Jackson,Pole; 4 Mcvicar, Lephinchapel; 5 Mcvicar, Lephinchapel.

Young Farmers tup lamb: Roan and Luke Mcvicar, Lephinchapel.

Young Farmers ewe lamb: Ryan and Kayleigh Jackson, Pole.

Confined group: Campbell, Drimsynie.

Confined champion: Jackson, Pole with a gimmer by Spectre out a ewe by a £5,200 Allanfauld.

Confined reserve champion: Campbell, Drimsynie with a shearling by Allanfauld Pogba out a ewe by £40,000 Nunnerie.

Open section

Old tup: 1 Campbell, Drimsynie; 2, Macpherson, Balliemeanoch; 3 Archie Mcnaughton; 4 Ronald, Saulmore.

Shearling: 1 Campbell, Drimsynie; 2 Macpherson, Balliemeanoch, Loch Awe; 3 Jackson, Pole; 4 Fletcher, Laigh Hatton, Bishopton; 5 Hamilton, Balernock, Garelochhead.

Tup lamb: 1 Mcvicar, Lephinchapel; 2 Mcarthur, Arnicle, Glenbarr; 3 Macpherson, Balliemeanoch; 4 Jackson, Pole; 5 Mcvicar, Lephinchapel.

Aged ewe: 1 Macpherson, Balliemeanoch; 2 Mclean, Ardfern; 3 Campbell, Drimsynie; 4 Jackson, Pole; 5 Bowman, Upper Cragabus, Isle of Islay.

Young ewe: 1 Macgregor, Dyke, Milton of Campsie; 2 Campbell, Drimsynie; 3 Gordon Currie, Isle of Islay; 4 Mcarthur, Arnicle; 5 Mcvicar, Lephinchapel

Gimmer: 1 Jackson, Pole; 2 Macgregor, Dyke; 3 Macgregor, Dyke; 4 Mcarthur, Arnicle; 5 Jackson, Pole.

Ewe lamb: 1 Jackson, Pole; 2 Macgregor, Dyke; 3 Jackson, Pole; 4 Jackson, Pole; 5 Macgregor, Dyke.

Open group: Campbell, Drimsynie.

Open champion: Macgregor, Dyke with young ewe by £24,000 Elmscleugh out a ewe by a son of Travis.

Open reserve champion: Macpherson, Balliemeanoch with an aged ewe by Buffalo out of a ewe by a £4,000 Midlock sire.