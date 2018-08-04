Return of the Saints as gallant Star fall

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban Saints retained the Argyll and Bute Cup after an intense pre-season workout in Lochgilphead.

Eight teams took part across two pitches, then it came down to two semi-finals at Ropework Park in the town centre. Saints overcame an excellent Campbeltown Pupils side in the first – but only after penalties in sudden-death.

Then it came down to a battle between Kilsyth AFC and Lochgilphead Red Star to discover who would meet the Oban outfit.

After an evenly-contested match it was the home side who emerged victorious with a single-goal win.

With barely 15 minutes of rest for the Star players after their semi-final it was back on to the pitch to face Oban Saints in the final.

It was a bridge too far for a tired Red Star outfit and Oban Saints emerged deserved 3-1 victors to retain the Argyll and Bute Cup.

Read more on this story in the Argyllshire Advertiser – online and print.