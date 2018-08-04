MOJO profile – Liam Somerville

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

MOJO 2018 is fast approaching – 11 weeks and counting.

But if all you music makers, shakers and fans cannot wait until the big night, check out the MOJO Facebook page for demos, more information on each of the acts and their individual social media accounts.

If you like them, let them know. It all helps musicians to do what they do.

MOJO Argyll will take place in Craignish Village Hall, Ardfern, on Saturday October 20.

Here, we profile one of the acts…

Liam Somerville

Liam hails from Dunoon where he was born and raised in a musical family.

At school, Liam studied drama and as a teenager he started playing guitar and singing, which he has continued to do very happily to the present day.

He regularly gigs in his home town.

One of his many influences has been in the music of the classic Bruce Springsteen.

When he performs his acoustic solo act, Liam has a real heavyweight performance spirit about him with his ‘full on’ guitar style and his lively, earthy vocals.

He has recently gigged in Glasgow and has played at this year’s Fynefest to cheers from large crowds.

He hopes soon to record his music in the studio.

MOJO is especially honoured to have Liam kick-start the event.