Jenny celebrates 90 years

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Jenny Speirs of Inveraray recently celebrated her 90th birthday.

She celebrated the milestone in style with a lunch party for family, friends and neighbours including cousins from Australia.

Jenny thanks everyone for the lovely cards, flowers and gifts given to her during the celebrations.

Donations in lieu of presents, at Jenny’s request, raised £300 for Cancer Research.