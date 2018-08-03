Inveraray on the rise after solid win

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Marine Harvest National Division

Inveraray 4 Inverness 1

Third-placed Inveraray are just two points off the top of the table after they beat Inverness 4-1 at the Winterton.

The home side won the game in the first half. Fraser Watt gave them the lead on 17 minutes and Lewis Montgomery added a second on 33 minutes.

A second from Fraser Watt five minutes later made it 3-0 at the break.

James Cameron pulled a goal back for Inverness on 54 minutes but most of the pressure was around the Inverness goal. Inveraray had plenty shots but didn’t hit the target as often as they would have liked.

They did get a fourth goal though when Allan MacDonald scored on 64 minutes.

Marine Harvest South Division 1

Bute 5 Kilmory 0

Bute stay in the title race after they beat Kilmory 5-0 on the island.

Bute attacked from the start and a combination of dogged Kilmory defending and wastefulness in front of goal meant the hosts only had a good Steven Dunn finish on 30 minutes to show for their first half efforts.

When referee Des McNulty pointed to the penalty spot on 54 minutes, Iain McDonald stepped up to slam the ball home.

Robert Walker scored on 63 and 85 minutes, either side of a 70th minute Craig MacKay goal, to complete the 5-0 victory.

Aberdour 0 Inveraray 1

Inveraray’s second team moved off the bottom of the table after a ‘smash and grab’ job on fourth-placed Aberdour.

The Royal Burgh side travelled with only 12 players. Despite having a hand injury, 16-year-old Gregor Mather returned between the sticks after missing the previous week’s defeat to Col Glen and he would go on to turn in a man-of-the-match performance. Coll Mackay and Calum MacDonald, both aged 15, started up front.

Aberdour started the brighter, creating many chances, but a combination of wasteful shooting and superb goalkeeping prevented Lisa MacColl’s side taking the lead.

Inveraray’s centre line grabbed a hold of the game towards the end of the first half, with wingers Campbell Watt and Steven Cameron adapting well to their unaccustomed roles.

Aberdour dominated large chunks of the second half but struggled to break down the visitors.

Inveraray, though, have Gregor Mather to thank for some heroic saves to keep the scoreline blank.

Aberdour goalkeeper Tom Bowerman had a quiet afternoon until 89 minutes when he picked the ball out of the net. Young Calum MacDonald, the smallest player on the park, ran through several challenges to push the ball into the back of the net and give Inveraray the lead.

There wasn’t much time for referee David Mitchell to add and his final whistle signalled an Inveraray victory.

Photo: Stephen Lawson