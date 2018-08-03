Argyllshire Advertiser – leader column week 31

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Baking a difference

Well done to young Ella Pollock for recognising that she can make a difference.

Something as simple as baking cakes can be all it takes to make another’s life a little better. And they taste great too, making other people smile.

Big weekend

What a big weekend of Mid Argyll action we have in store. There is the traditional Ardrishaig Gala, run by Mid Argyll Pipe Band, promising some fresh innovations this year.

Then there is Lochgilphead Community Council’s Pictish and Celtic Festival. There will be all-action fun on the front green to enjoy.

There is a Lego show to take in on Saturday and Sunday at the Resource Centre in Lochgilphead, just around the corner from Ropework Park where part of the Argyll and Bute football cup is being held. The other half of the games will be played at the joint campus.

There is more going on – but we are fortunate to live in an area with such a vibrant social scenr, and where people are still willing to volunteer for the benefit of all.