Argyll bands win big at the Scottish Pipe Band Championships

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Inveraray and District Pipe Band followed up their European Championship title success, securing an excellent second place at the third ‘major’ of the season.

The 2018 Scottish Pipe Band Championships took place on Saturday July 28 at Levengrove Park in Dumbarton where Argyll and Bute was well represented among the 135 competing bands.

Oban High School won second place in their grade behind Dollar Academy. They were separated from the rivals only on ensemble preference after their scores were tied at nine apiece.

Mid Argyll Pipe Band won first place in their qualifiers and, led by Pipe Major Craig Lang, the young band came through to win fifth place, just five points behind Bessbrook Crimson Arrow Pipe Band.

Just beating them in fourth place, with one point’s difference was Rothesy and District Pipe Band.

Kintyre Schools and Dunoon Argyll won sixth place in their respective grades, while Kilchoman Islay Pipe Band secured fifth place in a competitive Grade 2 competition.

The next major contest will be held in Glasgow Green, when the World Championships take place on August 17.

PIC:

Mid Argyll Pipe Band. no_a31pipingchampionships01

Kilchoman Distillery Isle of Islay Pipe Band. no_a31pipingchampionships02