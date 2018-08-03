Argyll and Bute Cup returns

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Saturday August 4 sees the return of the Argyll and Bute Cup football tournament, hosted by Lochgilphead Red Star.

The competition will feature Group A at the Lochgilphead joint campus 3G astro, comprising Oban Saints, Lochgilphead Red Star, Neilston and Port Glasgow Athletic. Group B games will be played at Ropework Park, with Campbeltown Pupils, Tarbert, Dunoon Amateurs and Kilsyth.

The tournament, sponsored by MAYDS, ArgyllShare and Café 35, starts at 10am, with final at the Ropework around 5pm.