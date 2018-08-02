Your pictures
Reader Fiona McCuish provides this week’s photograph, which features the Crinan Basin in colourful glory despite driecht overcast weather. The boats reflected on the water makes for a serene scene. Send your favourite photos to: editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk or via the Argyllshrie Advertiser Facebook page.