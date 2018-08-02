Tarbert golfers gear up for the James Mundell memorial open

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert golfers have been enjoying some success away from Glenralloch, with Iain Macalister taking first gross prize at the recent Dunaverty Seniors Gents Open.

Peter McLean Jnr was in the net prizes at the Dunaverty Holiday Open last Saturday and Keith Blair took the honours in the July medal at Machrihanish Dunes.

With the season now in full swing at Glenralloch, Tarbert golfers are looking forward to the James Mundell Memorial open which takes place on Sunday, August 5.

A strong field is expected for this coveted event and with the course in great condition members and visitors can look forward to enjoying a good day’s golf.

Anyone who has not booked a tee-off time yet can do so by calling the clubhouse on 01880 820565.