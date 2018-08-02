Nevis Ensemble to hit musical heights in Argyll

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

This summer Scotland’s newest street orchestra, Nevis Ensemble, will take on a breathtaking tour around Scotland.

The journey will involve 70 performances in community and public venues across the country, supported by Festival 2018, the cultural programme of the Glasgow 2018 European Championship.

On Sunday August 5, the day prior to a performance at the summit of Ben Nevis, the ensemble will perform at two venues in Mid Argyll – Auchindrain Township near Inveraray at 3.30pm and Craignish Village Hall in Ardfern at 6.30pm. Both performances are free.

John Saich, arts programme manager for Craignish Village Hall, said: ‘We are delighted to be part of this amazing tour and to have the opportunity not only to be connected to a such a world-class cultural programme but also, along with Auchindrain, to showcase the diversity of cultural experience to be found in Argyll.’

Conducted by Holly Mathieson (RSNO, NYOS) and Jon Hargreaves (Octandre Ensemble, Online Orchestra), each hour-long programme includes the world premiere of a new commission from 2018 New Music Scotland award winner Matthew Grouse of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, as well as music by Beethoven, Stravinsky and Debussy, mixed in with some pop songs, jazz tunes, and some good Scottish favourites – with a salsa twist.

While the concerts are free, advance booking for Auchindrain is essential. More information is available at www.auchindrain.org.uk and www.craignish.org.uk.