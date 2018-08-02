Knitters wanted to create poppy display fit for heroes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The plan is to create a striking display of poppies, thousands of them, to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice.

Glenaray and Inveraray Parish Church will be decorated with woollen versions of the red floral symbols, but more help is needed if the target of 4,000 knitted poppies is to be reached.

The Inveraray pulpit will be draped with poppies and, depending on how many poppies are donated, the rest of the inside of the church will be decorated along with the railings outside the building.

The church has around 1,000 already in the bag, but Session Clerk Caroline Wood appealed for knitters around the region to help. ‘We’ve been knitting away in Inveraray’, she said, ‘and we have spoken to a knitting group in Furnace who are happy to help.

‘But we would appreciate the help of anyone who wants to knit some poppies for us.’

The deadline for submission of poppies is the end of September, to allow time for planning the display – which promises to be a fitting tribute to the memory of the fallen by the time November comes.

To find out more about donating knitted poppies, contact Caroline Wood by email at sessionclerk@inveraraychurch.org.uk or call 01499 302121.