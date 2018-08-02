Arrochar anger at council parking rate hike

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Hill walkers have reacted angrily to a proposed 800 per cent increase in parking charges in Arrochar.

Argyll and Bute Council will increase car parking charges from 30 pence to £1 per hour and from £1 to £9 for a full day.

The car cark at Succoth is used by walkers heading for the Cobbler and the rest of the Arrochar Alps.

Davie Black of Mountaineering Scotland said: ‘We appreciate the financial pressures local authorities are under and that the provision of car parking incurs a cost.

‘Our members are used to seeing daily charges of £3-4 for parking in popular walking locations, such as at Glen Nevis and at Forest Enterprise sites. We regard this as a reasonable cost to ensure cars are safely parked off the road while walkers enjoy their time in the hills.

‘However, high car parking charges can create a barrier to those wishing to exercise their right of access to the countryside, particularly those with lower incomes.’

An Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘We’d like to have maintained the charge at its current very low level but this unfortunately is not an option.

‘Year-on-year cuts to our funding mean that, like all councils, we must make changes to how we work. We have kept charges to a minimum for as long as possible.

‘However, the decision was taken at the council budget in February to increase charges at Arrochar in line with other off-street parking across Argyll and Bute.

‘Charging only applies between 9am and 6pm, which equates to £1 per hour. The money raised will go towards essential council services, including car park maintenance.’