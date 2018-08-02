Announcements 27/07/18 – 02/08/18

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

BIRTH

NEWLANDS

Greg and Carly are delighted to announce the birth of Joshua Stuart Newlands on July 25, 2018 at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley. Second grandchild for Andrew and Annette Duncan, Calliburn Farm and third grandchild for Margaret MacDonald and John Newlands.

ENGAGEMENT

MCGEACHY – SCALLY

Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of Kerry and Mark in Paris on July 13, 2018. Many thanks for all the cards, messages and gifts.

MARRIAGE

MCDANIEL – COLVILLE- The marriage took place in Mexico on July 16, 2018, of Shaun Colin, elder son of Mrs Jane McDaniel, Clydebank and Hannah Elspeth, youngest daughter of Mrs Elspeth Colville, Campbeltown.

DEATHS

MACLELLAN – At the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow on July 18, 2018. Marion, of Saddell Street, Campbeltown, aged 90 years, devoted widow of the late Neil. Loving mother of John and of her daughter-in-law Marina, and a dedicated gran to Mark, Scott and Astrid. Funeral private.

MUNRO – Peacefully with her family by her side, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow, on July 25, 2018, Margaret McNeish, in her 80th year, 116 Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of Alister M Munro, much loved mum of Sheila-Anne, Alison and Heather, mother-in-law of Peter and loving grandma of John, Brandon, Marc, Calum, Donald, Annie, Marnie, Ian and Marten.

SKINNER – James, Peacefully at home in Ullapool, Jimmy, late of Lochgilphead and Glasgow, died on July 30, 2018. Much loved by Margaret in Glasgow and Ian, Shereen and family in Dubai.