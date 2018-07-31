Tamara to be crowned Ardrishaig’s Queen for a day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

After a strong entry of candidates, this year’s Ardrishaig Gala Queen will be Tamara Johnston.

From a list of names proposed by public ballot, 19-year-old Tamara came out on top to receive the honour.

Ahead of her coronation, though, there are other royal titles to be bestowed.

The Gala Princess and Prince will be chosen at the junior disco on Friday August 3 by Councillor Dougie Philand and his wife Libby.

Ardrishaig girl Tamara told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘I was shocked when I found out I had been picked to be Gala Queen, but now I’m really looking forward to it.’

The royal party will lead a grand procession on gala day, Saturday August 4, starting at 1.15pm from Pier Square in Ardrishaig to the north car park.

In the parade will be Mid Argyll pipe band at the front followed by colourful floats, rally cars and all sorts of fancy dress characters.

Around the car park, a wide variety of stalls and attractions will be available to enjoy. There will be a flavour of the fair with rides from Stewart’s amusements, plus a whole lot of fun games and a tug of war.

A new attraction this year is sure to be a big hit as a cocktail bar on the green adds a little sparkle to the occasion.

After a fantastic day of fun, the night can be spent dancing to the brilliant Crackin Craic at the gala dance.

Ardrishaig Gala Day is organised by Mid Argyll Pipe Band on behalf of the community.