Inveraray golf club hold gents open

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The 2018 Gents Open was held on Saturday July 28.

Despite the heavy overnight rain the course held up well and was in great condition for the players.

The competition was well contested in both the scratch and net categories.

The net competition was won by Neil Armour with an impressive 71. Duncan Robertson was second with a 74, just edging out Donald Aitchison who also shot 74.

The scratch competition was won by David Robertson with an 83, Jimmy Kerr was second on 85 and Derek Robertson third with an 87.

Longest drive was won by Derek Robertson and Neil Armour picked up the bottle for the nearest the pin.

The club would like to thank the players from other courses of Dalmally Golf Club, Torrance House, Clober, Hilton Park and Cardross for coming along and supporting the competition.

The club would also like to thank the many local businesses and community groups who sponsored the event and ensured it was a success.