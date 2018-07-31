Grub’s Up is looking to expand

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochgilphead’s own Recovery Cafe, Grub’s Up, is looking to create an Argyll-wide community.

In conversations with similar charities in Dunoon, Helensburgh and Oban, Grub’s Up aims to create a network of charities aiding addiction recovery and mental health.

The group’s founder, Gill Hutton, said: ‘The aim is to raise money so that each locality provides the necessary support to their community.

‘The problem is it’s difficult to coordinate because we’re all looking for different things, funding, location of premises and the like.’

Grub’s Up is currently looking for its own premises. Delicious food is served every Friday at Lochgilphead Parish Hall by the group’s members.