Districts News

Lochgilphead

If you have spare time and are interested in meeting up with like-minded guys to share skills and each other’s company, why not visit the Men’s Shed in Blarbuie Woodland? We have been trying out woodturning and carpentry to make bird and squirrel boxes, shelves, spoons, axe handles and small repairs.

Come along and see what’s happening, even if it’s just for a chat and a cuppa.

We’re here Monday to Wednesday 10am-3pm. For more information contact Terry on 07903 872208

Lochgilphead

The Argyll Inn is hosting a club night, featuring the music of James Murphy.

Tonight, Friday August 3, James Murphy will bring a blend of 90s and noughties chart remixes, house and EDM to a night that will surely get the room jumping.

Doors open at 9.30pm and last calls are extended to 1am.

Ardrishaig

Ardrishaig’s Gala Day will end on a spectacular high with the Crackin’ Craic dance in Ardrishaig public hall tomorow (Saturday August 4). The doors to the licensed bar open at 8.30pm and tickets are available from The Rumblin’ Tum and Ferguson Butchers for £5.

Campbeltown

Liz Miller is taking her pop-up shop to Campbeltown.

On Saturday August 11, between 10am and 3pm, Liz will be selling re-loved clothes in the town hall and will be available to chat to you if you have items you wish to sell.

After the success of the Miller’s Online Market pop-up shop in Lochgilphead, Liz is taking her shop all over Argyll, selling clothing in sizes six to 32.

More information can be found at mom.scot

Lochgoilhead

Lochgoilhead’s annual gala kicked off on Saturday July 28.

Stalls sold everything from hats to food while rafters competed in the much-loved raft race. Ingenious rafts could be seen floating down the loch, perplexing passers.

The gala then ended with a bang at the closing ceilidh as friends and family danced the night away in the village hall to the live music of band Canned Haggis.

Tighnabruaich

Freddie Mercury is alive and is making his way to Kames Village Hall.

With support from The Jammy Beggars, Queen tribute band Queen-esque will play a live gig on Monday, August 6.

With an advance tickets, priced £10, from Kyles Premier Store, you can break free for a drink and killer queen tracks and have yourself a real good time until someone bites the dust.

They will, they will rock you.

Inveraray

The Inveraray Inn is hosting its summer disco tomorrow, Saturday August 4. Doors open at 8.30pm for a night of dancing to the latest tunes.

Tickets can be bought at the Inveraray Inn or from an Inveraray Golf Club member in advance for £8, or £10 at the door.