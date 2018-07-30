Your pictures

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Reader Robin Morton provides this week’s photograph, which features a popular subject – the Paps of Jura. This perspective is, however, from Islay.

Rather than the sunset seen from the mainland looking west, this picture shows dawn from Bunnahabhain, across the sound of Islay to the famous Jura hills.

