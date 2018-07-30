Expect delays on A83 at Inveraray

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Drivers can expect limited delays on the A83 trunk road near Inveraray while improvements to the carriageway are carried out.

The resurfacing work is taking place close to the junction with the Glen Shira road towards the Salmon Draught, and is due to be completed by Wednesday August 1.

A spokesperson for trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland said: ‘We are carrying out three days of surfacing improvements on the A83 at Dubh Loch cemetery, with the works set to be completed by 7pm on Wednesday evening.

‘The £75,000 project is being carried out using a 10mph convoy system to keep road workers as well as road users safe during the works, with the convoy system being removed outside of working hours to keep disruption to a minimum.

‘We thank road users in advance for their patience during the project, and encourage them to check the Traffic Scotland website for real-time journey information.’