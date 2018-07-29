Police Files – week 30

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Careless driving

A silver Audi A4 car was seen to be driven in a careless manner, about 11pm on Monday July 16, on the A83 near Kilmory Industrial Estate, Lochgilphead. The car was stopped by police and the 34-year-old driver was charged with the offence and issued with a £100 fixed penalty ticket, with three penalty points added to his licence.

Police assault and abusive behaviour

A 30-year-old man allegedly assaulted a police officer and behaved in an abusive manner about midnight on Sunday July 22, in Argyll Street, Lochgilphead. The man was arrested and charged, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Speeding motorist

A motorist was stopped for allegedly exceeding the speed limit on the A83, near Kilmory Industrial Estate, Lochgilphead at about 6pm on Sunday July 22. The driver, a 46-year-old woman, was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Handbag theft

Between 10.30pm and 11pm on Saturday July 21, a handbag containing cash and a mobile phone was stolen from the bar within the Victoria Hotel on Argyll Street, Lochgilphead. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Theft of cash

About 12.30pm on Monday July 23, a sum of cash was stolen from the Cairndow Post Office next to the Loch Fyne Oyster Bar. Police say staff were deliberately distracted by two men while another man stole the cash. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.