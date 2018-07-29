Districts – week 30

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Campbeltown

International circus stars pitched a big top on Kinloch Green for five stunning shows.

Circus Montini is a dazzling combination of theatre, music and dance. Its amazing cast of international artistes bring a sensational mix of acrobatics, comedy, juggling, illusion and aerial feats.

There are no animals and quality and innovation are at the top of the agenda for this sensational company of human performers.

There will be something for everyone as the troupe guarantees laughs, thrills, suspense and lots of action.

In a world full of digital and virtual entertainment with computer games and the internet, nothing beats bringing the family together to witness the magic of a live performance.

Lochgilphead

Lochgilphead Parish Church is hosting an open garden scheme. Several church members plan to open their gardens for an afternoon over the summer period to raise funds for the work required to the church.

Come along a show your support. Entry by donation.

Tighnabruaich

A former bothy with 20 acres of land near Tighnabruaich is currently on the market.

Colachla is a former bothy accompanied by an area of agricultural land and amenity woodland extending to 20.10 acres. Situated near the picturesque coastal village of Tighnabruaich on the Cowal peninsula, Colachla offers an excellent development opportunity to create a smallholding within a popular coastal location.

According to the agent, Galbraith, the bothy is now in a ‘ruinous state’ and requires total redevelopment, however subject to planning permission could form an additional private dwelling or holiday house.

Argyll and Bute

Argyll and Bute Council’s Policy Lead for Islands has spoken about what the recent granting of Royal Assent to the Islands (Scotland) Bill, means for our island communities.

Councillor, Robin Currie, who is also Chair of the Argyll Islands Strategic Group, said: ‘The passing of the Bill paves the way for more powers to be devolved to our island communities.

‘This is a hugely significant moment for all of Argyll and Bute’s island communities and will bring about new, stronger partnership arrangements between our islands and the local authority, as well as with the Scottish Government.

‘The new Islands (Scotland) Act sets into law, duties and responsibilities for all and will provide opportunities for island focused work to be taken forward. This is a historic occasion.’

For further information telephone 01546 604 171, or email press@argyll-bute.gov.uk

Inveraray

The total funds raised from the cake stall at the Inveraray Games on Tuesday July 17 came to £1,082, which will be used for any school resources, helping reduce the cost of school trips and any other requirements.

The stall was run by three volunteers: Jayne McCulloch, Alyssa Stewart and Alison Buchanan. Parents that baked/donated to the stall were the three volunteers and Jessica Smeaton, Valery Munro, Laura Shaw, Robbie Kennedy-Elliot, the Head Teacher Lynn Sinclair and the school administrator/receptionist Jacqui MacDonald.

Lochgilphead

The Lochgilphead Lego show is coming on Saturday August 4 and Sunday August 5 to the Lochgilphead Community Centre. From 11am to 4pm, you can design and enter your own mini figure in a special competition, enter the raffle – and even dare to walk the Lego fire walk.

Entry is £3 including a lucky dip ticket.