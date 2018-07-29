Argyll authors sweep the shelves

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Two authors based in Argyll have released new books. Sue Douglas of Taynuilt and Jennifer Campbell from Lochgilphead have shared their talents with the world, with the release of a book each this week. Career author Sue Douglas’ contemporary romance ‘If You Can’t Trust the Living’ and novice Jennifer Campbell’s children’s story ‘Edwin the Wee Elf’ are available online and in good bookshops.

If You Can’t Trust the Living

To escape unwarranted and adverse media attention, Robin Tyler rents a house in Cushlow Close, a family-owned development of four properties in a remote location. The striking-looking but mild-mannered Robin had enjoyed a charmed life in the city but is totally unprepared for country living. His new neighbour, artist Kodi Bates, helps him to adjust but their friendship quickly disrupts the lives of other residents in the Close. Suffering the most serious disruption is her twin brother Aran Cushlow’s family. Widower Aran is about to remarry but, convinced she has seen her mother in a nearby town, Aran’s daughter Lisa attempts to scupper his plans. When Lisa’s sighting is dismissed as wishful thinking by both her family and the police, impulsive actions by the teenager backfire in a way the girl could never have anticipated, leaving everyone in Cushlow Close with decisions to make.

Sue Douglas enjoys comedy shows and listening to rock music when not writing and If You Can’t Trust the Living is her tenth novel. Like her latest heroine, she is hoping to move to a new house soon but does not expect fact to follow fiction.

Edwin the Wee Elf

Edwin lives in a little house in the woods. One night, his home is flooded during a terrible storm. Join Edwin as he explores the forest and finds somewhere new to live.

One five star review said: ‘This is a great story and a great story line for children of any age. Was an all-around good book to read. Child enjoyed it.’

Author Jennifer Campbell has a BA in Childhood Practice from the University of Glasgow. She has been running her own private children’s nursery for the last 10 years. Jennifer has only recently taken up writing short stories for children. Running her own nursery and raising three sons has kept Jennifer very busy, but her passion for writing is something she is delighted to now have time to develop.