Alex the seal rescued from Tayvallich shore

The Scottish SPCA is currently caring for a young seal pup which was rescued on the shore of Tayvallich on Thursday July 12.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the seal after a concerned member of the public spotted him while out on a walk.

The seal, given the name Alex by their wildlife team, is currently being cared for at their National Wildlife Rescue Centre near Alloa.

SSPCA inspector Yvonne Inglis said: ‘Every year we care for more than 100 seal pups rescued from all over Scotland.

‘Seal rescues this far north can be particularly difficult as so many factors come into play, including securing transport.

‘I was exceptionally grateful to receive support from Mark from Marine Concern, and his daughter Tierney, who helped me ensure Alex had enough fluids before taking on the journey to our centre.’

Centre manager Colin Seddon added: ‘Alex is currently doing well and is being on a diet of liquidised fish, which is being fed by syringe and tube.

‘We’ll move him on to solid fish once he’s a bit older and will continue to monitor his weight before releasing him back into the wild at a carefully chosen site.’

Mark Carter from Marine Concern added: ‘Thanks to the folk in Tayvallich who took the correct action when finding a potentially stranded or abandoned seal. They tracked down help, kept away and observed. Seals can bite and they can carry pathogens, which may adversely affect dogs and humans.

‘The sub-species of common seal found in Scottish waters is the European harbour seal, along with the other resident, the Atlantic/grey seal. They are under increasing pressure from a variety of different problems man-made and natural, with many seal pups failing to reach adulthood.

‘Scottish seals account for a large proportion of the global numbers for these two species. We have an obligation to safeguard them and they are protected under the European Habitats Directive. As top-end predators, they are great ecosystem indicators, meaning if the seals are doing well then usually the marine ecosystem in that area is doing well.’

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.