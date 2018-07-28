Talented MOJO line-up announced

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

After having had a meeting recently to choose all the acts, the MOJO crew would like to say thanks for all interest shown.

They didn’t have it easy deciding the final line-up as the response resulted in a very large and varied selection to choose from. Everyone was a possibility as there was so much talent.

MOJO also had to select its acts carefully to put forward their best mix on the night.

There are more acts selected this year to help hear as many as possible, this includes an act from last year with hot new material.

Those not playing live needn’t worry. Some of the musicians who didn’t make it on the list can be heard through their demo tracks playing between acts and are still in the sights of the festival organisers to be included in future shows.

MOJO is very happy to have selected the following original and live Argyll artists for Craignish Village Hall, Ardfern on Saturday October 20.

– Liam Sommerville – Stephen Skinn – The Brambelles – Citizen 9 – The Hollow Mountain String Band – 4 Below

Full details of the MOJO event will be coming soon and tickets will be available from September 1.