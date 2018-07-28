MACH 1 rally gets a local spin

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

As reported in the July 20 edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser, rally crews headed to Kintyre a week earlier to take part in the annual Mach 1 stages rally, organised by Dunfermline Car club at Machrihanish airbase.

Photographs courtesy of Victoria Davidson-Kinghorn.

Local crews to take part this year included Kilmartin’s William Beattie and also Willie Beattie junior in their mk2 Escorts, who battled it out in class three. Sadly the rally was over for both crews after stage four due to electrical problems and other issues.

Donald Bowness battled it out in the usual competitive class two with his Vauxhall Nova with Andrew Blackwood on the notes. Bowness enjoyed the battle with Michael Harbour during a Saturday which saw crews struggle to keep cars cool while specators looked on in glorious sunshine. Rally journalist John Fife was prompted to comment: ‘It’s like watching two spoilt weans scrapping over one tube of smarties.’

Sunday saw a complete change in the weather and crews continued to battle it out in some very wet and slippy stages. Donald Bowness finished 11th overall and first in class two, followed by Michael Harbour in second. Another local man, Jamie Miller, finished an impressive third in the class on what was his first time out in his new car – without so much as a test drive in his the Citroen C2R2 Max.

Class one saw Innes Mochrie and Paul Hunter battle it out in Innes’ newly built Rover Metro, with another excellent drive from the pair who also finished the rally with a trophy win, coming third in their class. Alan ‘Goldie’ Ross decided not to enter this year as he is selling his Citroen Saxo rally car and instead enjoyed the rally from the spectating areas.

The overall winners of the 2018 Mach 1 stages were Bruce Edwards and Jim Smith in the Darrian follwed by Gordon Morrison and Calum Macpherson in their Subaru Impreza and third place went to Ian Paterson and Callum Shanks also in a Subaru Impreza.

All the local drivers appreciate the efforts of Davie Hatrick and the team behind the scenes of DCC, who put so much time and effort to bring this fantastic rally to Argyll each year.

The rally is always on the lookout for new volunteers to marshal at the event, this is a great opportunity for locals to get up close to the action and learn more about the sport.