Goal-hungry Kieran joins the Spiders from Star

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An 18-year-old Lochgilphead footballer has signed for Scotland’s oldest senior football club.

Sharpshooter Kieran Moore banged in no fewer than 61 goals for Lochgilphead Red Star in the 2017/18 season, when the club achieved promotion to SAFL Premier 1.

Kieran put pen to paper with Queen’s Park Football Club – known as The Spiders – after being invited to Lesser Hampden by manager Gus MacPherson to take part in training and pre-season games for the Glasgow outfit.

Since first breaking into the Red Star senior side in 2015, Kieran has gone from strength to strength, culminating in his big move to senior football.

His football career started at Red Star Soccer Centre aged seven, before moving to Linwood Rangers YFC for two seasons where he was spotted and signed by Rangers FC. He played for two seasons at Murray Park, taking part in tournaments at Turin in Italy and in Russia at Shakhtar Donetsk before moving to Ralston, where he signed for St Mirren FC and had an enjoyable two seasons before returning to Lochgilphead Red Star YFC.

Proud dad Dougie also happens to be the Red Star manager, and he said: ‘As a manager, it is always sad to lose your best players, but after the team’s success last year we had rumblings that something may happen at the end of the season.

‘As a club, we are delighted that one of our players has been given the chance to go and make an impact at senior level and just goes to show the hard work put in by the volunteers at the soccer centre, youth and amateur teams that there will be chances if players show the right attitude and commitment, whether at our level or at the youths.

‘Locally there are a number of youngsters who are with Partick Thistle, Hamilton, Rangers and others, which is great for such a small town like Lochgilphead.’

Taking off his manager’s hat, Dougie added: ‘As parents, both myself and Fiona are delighted. Kieran has a lot of hard work to do in terms of fitness and strength to get up to speed at that level, but he must go and enjoy and embrace the whole experience.

‘He will only get out of it what he puts in in terms of effort.’

PICS:

Kieran Moore in typical style for Red Star – driving at defenders heading for goal. 06_a46RedStarTarbert03

Signing on – Queen’s Park manager Gus MacPherson with Kieran Moore. no_a30KieranMoore_QueensPark04

In a pre-season match for Queen’s Park. no_a30KieranMoore_QueensPark01

Resplendent in his new Queen’s Park colours. no_a30KieranMoore_QueensPark05