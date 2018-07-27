Young sailors on course after cash boost

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A club that has been teaching children on the water for four decades has the wind in its sails after winning grant funding.

Tarbert Toppers Junior Sailing Club secured £1,000 from the Calor Rural Community Fund. The cash will be used to buy a new SailQube dinghy to provide sailing lessons for the kids in the north Kintyre area for years to come.

Tarbert Toppers is run by volunteers, and the club has been actively fundraising towards the purchase of two SailQube dinghies – each of which costs around £1,200 before delivery.

More than 20 young people are regularly involved in the club – though as many as 50 children from the area might participate during the sailing season, on top of occasional visitors to the area.

Emma Peden, parent volunteer with Tarbert Toppers Junior Sailing Club said: ‘We have a lot of very keen younger sailors, so we asked for the money for a new SailQube Optimist.

‘We are delighted to receive this funding from Calor.’

Paul Blacklock, Calor’s corporate affairs manager added: ‘As a rural energy provider, we understand that country living can be challenging and access to community facilities can be especially difficult.

‘We set up the Calor Rural Community Fund to be able to give something back to these rural communities, and this year we were inundated by a number of deserving projects.

‘We’re delighted to award Toppers Junior Sailing Club with £1,000 to purchase a SailQube dinghy for the benefit of local children as well as visitors to the area.

‘This year’s scheme was so successful we plan to relaunch it again in 2019, so keep an eye out on our website and social media channels for updates as we hope to be funding more fantastic projects near you.’