Red Star player strikes it big

Kieran Moore took the latest step in his footballing career as he signed for Glasgow senior club Queen’s Park from Lochgilphead Red Star.

Pictured above, Kieran signs on the dotted line watched by Queen’s Park manager Gus MacPherson, left, and Kieran’s father and Red Star manager Dougie Moore.