Pipe band travels in style thanks to Icon hairdressing

As they prepared to compete in this weekend’s Scottish Pipe Band Championships, members of Mid Argyll Pipe Band took time to acknowledge one of their biggest supporters.

The band is having a strong season so far, winning the British Pipe Band Championships and coming second in the the UK and Europeans.

The band wishes to thank Maria at Icon hairdressing in Lochgilphead for generously sponsoring a bus to the Scottish Championships.

Pipe Major Craig Lang added: ‘We really appreciate Maria’s support. Without this sponsorship, the band would have struggled to finance the journey, as the band always ensures all playing members travel free of charge.’

Mid Argyll Pipe Band will compete at Grade 4B on Saturday July 28 in the Scottish Pipe Band Championships at Levengrove Park, Dumbarton.

More than 120 bands will take part in the event, with 25,000 spectators expected to be there to enjoy the unmistakable sound of the pipes and drums from some of the best pipe bands in the world.