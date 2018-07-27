Balter’s belter of a gig in Tayvallich

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tayvallich Village Hall played host to a belter of a gig on Thursday July 19 with contemporary folk band Balter.

Playing music from Shetland, the Borders, the Western Isles and Ireland, from foot-stomping jigs and reels to soulful Gaelic melodies, the Newcastle-based foursome kept an enthusiastic audience enthralled.

Their set-list included songs from the folk canon and self-penned melodies such as the captivating ebb and flow of ‘Tide’.

Singer and fiddle player Imogen Bose-Ward entertained the crowd with amusing banter and stories of the inspiration behind the songs, including one that was written as revenge for a message about her that she read scratched on the glass of a bus shelter.

Accordion player Heather Ferrier proved her versatility when she swapped her shiny trainers for a pair of dance clogs and wowed the audience with her step dancing.

With the equally impressive talents of Janice Burns on mandolin and Anna Hughes on fiddle, the quartet had the audience calling for more.