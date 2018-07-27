Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – week 30

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Walking the walk

It was a case of ‘all’s well that ends well’ for young Adam in the Furnace hills last week.

Police officers and his mum left him in no doubt of how narrow an escape he had. No matter how experienced you are, it is easy to get caught out in woodland and forestry roads, where landmarks are few and far between.

At the very least plan your route, always let people know where and when you are walking, and give an expected time of return.

Up the Spiders

Well done to Kieran Moore on being snapped up by Queen’s Park and Gus MacPherson. We wish him all the best in his career with the Spiders.

Have your RBS say

Don’t let the chance slip to sign Marian Pallister’s petition against the closure of Inveraray’s last remaining bank. Read all about it on page four.