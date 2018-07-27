Adam thanks rescuers as shortcut disaster averted

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Emergency services were called out when a 14-year-old Mid Argyll boy became lost after taking a shortcut through the woods.

Adam MacFarlane from Furnace headed out on the afternoon of Friday July 20 with pals to explore the Leacainn walk between Furnace and Auchindrain, just as they had many times before.

They knew the area well, and by the time they were heading home Adam challenged the others that he would get home before them by using a shortcut in the Auchindrain area.

Before long Adam became disorientated and lost. He tried the old trick of finding a burn and following it through the trees downhill – but it soon split into many parts and was useless as a guide home.

As the evening wore on and realising his predicament, Adam climbed the hill to find a mobile signal. On achieving a few precious bars on his phone he dialled 999. By this time his friends were almost home, and they called on Adam’s mum Liz to say he had not come back.

She joined the police search for Adam, and within an hour or so he was found, cold and soaked.

‘I got a real fright,’ said Liz. He was really lucky because it would soon have got dark, and he would have been in real trouble.

Adam told the Advertiser about his mother’s reaction when she saw him after his adventure.

He said: ‘She sort of laughed, because I was so wet and dirty. Except my trainers, which got cleaned by all the burns I went through.

‘Then I got a lecture from her.’

Sergeant Iain MacNicol at Lochgilphead Police Office said that police received the emergency call at 7.26pm on Friday July 20.

He added: ‘Lochgilphead police officers attended in the area to search and the Mountain Rescue Team as well as the Coastguard were informed.

‘A Lochgilphead police officer spoke to Adam on the phone and helped establish where he was, and at 8.45pm, Adam was traced safe and well.

Adam expressed his gratitude to his rescuers.

‘Thanks to the police and everyone for coming out, I really appreciate it,’ he said.

Now recovered after the stress of the situation, mum Liz added her own thanks, saying: ‘I’m glad they found him before dark and ahead of the rescue helicopters arriving. Thank you to the police for their help.’