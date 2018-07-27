Act now to prevent farm drought problems later

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Livestock farmers are being urged to take steps now to make the most of feed stocks and limit the effects of exceptionally dry conditions in recent months.

The topic has come up at a number of recent Monitor Farm Scotland meetings around the country.

Farm consultant Rhidian Jones said: ‘The current dry spell we are experiencing is unprecedented in recent years and follows a late spring where silage stocks were used up and more concentrate feeding was required.’

‘It is inevitable that it will be a costly year for livestock farmers, but there are some basic steps that can be taken to alleviate the situation. The key is for farmers to do these things now and not wait until they are forced into actions when they have no choice.’

He suggested that farmers establish a feed budget as a useful first step to work out what feeds are currently available and how much livestock can be carried with that feed. He also highlights several things that livestock farmers could consider to try and increase the supply of forage on their farm.

Applying nitrogen in small quantities (20-30kgN/ha) where there may be heavy dew in the mornings or rain forecast will also help boost grass growth.

Alternative sources of feed should also be explored, whether it is hay, straw, moist feed, by-products or waste vegetables, and in some areas it might be feasible to cut poorer cereals for whole crop.

As well as trying to identify ways to increase the feed supply Mr Jones suggested ways to reduce feed demand.

Mr Jones said: ‘Consider weaning lambs once they are 12 weeks of age.

‘From eight weeks they will be deriving more nutrition from grass than milk and will be directly competing with ewes for valuable grass. The ewes’ DM requirements will be more than halved and they can be dried off on very little grass.’

Another suggestion he gave was to consider selling cull ewes earlier to reduce demand on grazing as well as selling store lambs earlier in the year if they can.

Cattle farmers may also wish to scan their cows earlier and then sell any barren cows at the earliest opportunity. They may also benefit from weaning autumn born calves as soon as they can, and wean spring born calves at 250 kg or five to six months of age. This will leave some body condition on the cows, which will also save feed in the winter.

‘Creep feeding calves earlier will boost calf growth rates and help to take the pressure off the cows and grassland,’ said Mr Jones. ‘This may also help conception rates of the cows depending on when the bulls are put in,’ he added.

Mr Jones stressed that there may be other options open to farmers, but the key is to take action now before the situation worsens.