Teenie takes the title in #myargyll

A competition capturing #myargyll has been won by Teenie Wilson, an amateur photographer on the Isle of Lismore, who took this stunning image before an evening’s fishing at Port Ramsay, as the sun set over Glensanda quarry in Morvern.

The competition, run in in association with Wyvex Media and Argyll and the Isles Tourism Co-operative, sought to recognise why you think our region is such a fantastic place to live, work and visit through photography, video and prose.

Teenie, who runs the Lismore Post office and shop with her husband David, took up the hobby, which they share, two years ago.

‘I love it,’ she said: ‘It gets me out. I take the camera wherever I go. I always keep my eye open for the right shot. With a good camera you can’t go wrong.’

One summer evening last year, Teenie said their neighbour Duncan Black, a retired seaman, had asked if she wanted to go fishing. ‘I was waiting for him to bring the boat in,’ she recalled. ‘I thought it would make a great shot. We caught 40 fish that night. When I downloaded it, I thought ‘wow’.’

‘Wow’ indeed, because it was voted the best from hundreds of brilliant photographs sent in by you – you can still enjoy them all by visiting #myargyll.

‘I am chuffed,’ Teenie said. ‘I am not very confident in my own work – everybody tells me they are good. This has given me a huge boost.’

Thanks to her winning photograph, Teenie has won an autumn break for two on Islay, featuring an overnight stay at the Machrie Hotel, dinner and B&B in Bowmore’s Harbour Inn, a tour of Islay’s newest distillery, Ardnahoe, a boat trip with Islay Sea Adventures, travel via Hebridean Airways, based at Oban Airport, a night at the Falls of Lora Hotel in Connel, and an Oban walking tour.

Teenie said: ‘I am taking my sister, because she persuaded me to enter the competition.’

Teenie also runs the island’s photography club and has just been awarded £1,000 to set up a junior one this winter.

The runner-up was Alan Frew from Helensburgh. He was surprised but absolutely delighted with his achievement.

His stunning picture was taken at Carsaig jetty, near Tayvallich.

He said: ‘My son Aidan is an avid BMXer and wanted a picture of himself jumping. The photograph was taken at sunset with flash.’

For his efforts, Alan won a bottle of Oban whisky, a box of 24 chocolates from the Oban Chocolate Company and a Cashmere scarf from Islay Woolen Mill.