Gents open at Tarbert Golf Club

Sort that swing because Tarbert Golf Club is holding its James Mundell Memorial gents open.

On Sunday August 5 players will compete at Glenralloch for various gross and net prizes between £20 and £60 and, of course, for the coveted James Mundell Memorial trophy.

So book your place for a chance to win.

Tee off times are 7.50am to 9.10am, 10.45am to 12.05pm or 1.40pm to 2.50pm.

To book, call 01880 820565 and entry fees are £15.