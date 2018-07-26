Rock from Rest and be Thankful be reused in new project

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A new innovative method to help mitigate against potential landslips is being rolled out in Glen Kinglas near the Rest and be Thankful.

The ongoing £1.84 million catch-pit works at the Rest and be Thankful involve digging and constructing three large ‘pits’ at the bottom of the slope that are designed to collect materials and run-off from a potential slip. The project has produced around 18,000 tonnes of usable rock, which has been stored temporarily, and designs have now been completed to reuse this material as additional protection for the A83.

The material will be used in the construction of landslip mitigation bunds above streams along Glen Kinglas, some three to four miles from the Rest and Be Thankful. These bunds will form a constructed embankment of material initially across six individual water channels next to the roadside that geotechnical engineers have assessed to have the potential to deposit debris onto the trunk road should a landslip occur. The bunds will reduce the risk of debris reaching the roadside.

The bunds will be up to 10 metres high in some sections and have the combined capacity to contain over 1,000 tonnes of debris should a landslip occur.

Teams from BEAR Scotland have been working closely with the landowner and specialist sub-contractor to develop this sustainable approach to protecting the A83 for the long-term benefit of users of this important route.

This sustainable method allows BEAR Scotland to maximise the benefit of the material being excavated from the Rest and be Thankful while minimising the overall cost of these works to the public purse via these projects which are being funded by Transport Scotland and the Scottish Government.

As the works are focussed initially within six watercourse channels there will be short lengths of traffic management for approximately two to four weeks in each location. The A83 will remain open but it will be necessary for temporary traffic signals to be in place for the safety of road workers and road users. The project will move in phases along this stretch of the A83 as the works progress.

