Loch Fyne Sea Angling Club round ups

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Stornoway round-up

It was blowing a hoolie and pouring of rain for day one of our annual league outing to Stornoway…just another typical day for us.

We set off from Carloway on board the SYSAC II to pick up some mackerel, then, with any thoughts of fishing the deep water quickly dispelled due to rough seas and windy conditions, we found ourselves destined for inshore waters and a day on the flats.

Our skipper, Robbie Bell, never failed to put us on the fish, but it was a challenging day with the strong wind speeding up the drifts. It was difficult to hold the bottom at times, however, we managed to hook into dab, plaice, grey gurnard, haddock and a good haul of thornback rays to bring our species tally for the day to five.

All in all a decent day’s fishing given the rough conditions. We returned to harbour a tad battered and soaking wet.

Day two was almost as windy as the first day, however the rain kept away which was a bonus.

Conditions were still far too rough for fishing the deep so we started off on the soft ground for flats but the spurdogs had other ideas. Everywhere we went – singles, doubles, trebles – there was just no getting away from them despite Robbie’s best efforts.

I have never seen so many chunky spurs, with the best of the day tipping the scales at 14lbs 8oz.

Needless to say a fair number of rigs were wrecked, leads snagged and lost on the rough ground, and quite a few fish dropped. On the plus side there were a few PBs and a couple of new club records set.

In between the spur attacks, we picked up a few decent dab, plaice, cod, grey gurnard, red gurnard and coalfish (coalies) to take our species count for the day to eight.

Despite the rough and tumble we enjoyed the trip and the opportunity to catch some decent fish. Hopefully the weather will be kinder next year and we’ll get to drop a line out in the deep water marks which hold so many more species.

The combined scores over two days:

Nikki Thompson 185%

Robert MacBrayne 184%

Jim Smith 91%

Steven MacBrayne 62%

***********************

It was no surprise to find ourselves fishing in the pouring rain yet again. We don’t seem to have much luck weatherwise, but at least it was relatively calm out of Oban with only the slightest breeze.

We headed out on board the ‘Laura Dawn’ in search of fresh bait but despite several drifts the mackerel eluded us.

With the big tides, skipper Ronnie suggested we fish the rough ground and reefs for pollack and coalies. The plan was to play around here until the tide eased off enough to drop the anchor.

It was pretty desperate though with only a few miniscule whiting to show for our efforts. The incredibly rough ground and fast drift were challenging to say the least and most of us left a fair amount of tackle and lead stuck fast to the seabed.

Enough was enough, so we decided to head for deeper water and anchor up even though the tide was still pretty strong, resulting in some horrendous tangles.

It proved to be a sensible move from a fishing point of view though, with reasonable sized spurs hooked on the very first drop. More spurs, spotty dogs and a couple of bonus thornbacks were taken throughout the afternoon.

It was nip and tuck right to the end with just one fish separating the top three placing.

Final scores:

Andrew Jamieson 100%

Willie Shaw 89%

Nikki Thompson 86%

Steven MacBrayne 75%

Jim Smith 36%

John Byrne 36%

Ronnie McGinty 24%

Gary Sinclair 0.9%