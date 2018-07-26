Barrage of boats take over Tarbert

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Boats from across Scotland and as far afield as the Isle of Man headed to Loch Fyne last weekend for the seventh Tarbert Traditional Boat Festival. With boats arriving from Friday evening, the harbour area took on a gala feel with craft of all shapes and sizes displaying flags and bunting.

Friday evening’s celebrations opened with local musicians performing in the marquee before participating vessels prepared for Saturday’s main day of celebrations. Boat owners welcomed visitors to talk about their vessels and their history.

Jill and Warren Scott were among the owners who took part in this year’s festival. The couple moved to the area seven years ago with their former St David’s RNLI lifeboat Swn Y Mor, which has a fascinating story. On 8 November 1956, it was returning from rescuing eight men form the French trawler Nortre Dame De Fatima when it was overwhelmed by huge seas. Crew member Ieuan Bateman drowned and Swn Y Mor was dedicated to his memory.

That’s not the end of its adventures. Under the ownership of Jill and Warren, Swn Y Mor circumnavigated the world, a journey, which lasted from 1984 to 1993, covering 84,000 nautical miles. All around the world and the couple chose Tarbert to settle down.

Eileen Godfrey, together with husband Roger, are the latest permanent members of Tarbert’s floating community ‘barging’ into the harbour around three months ago. Their barge is one of the more unusual craft, which has made Tarbert its home. The couple moved from York, where they lived onboard the barge for eight years to the west coat and are enjoying village life.

One of the festival organisers, Phil Robertson who lives aboard former fishing vessel St Clair was delighted with the turn out for this year’s event. Phil, who turns 60 this week couldn’t keep his big day under wraps with crews, friends and family surprising him with a birthday cake and chorus of ‘Happy Birthday’.

Organiser and birthday surprise planner Hans Kok, who owns Mallemok, a 25m two masted gaff rig cutter which dates from 1903 and operated as an icebreaker for the Royal Dutch Navy from 1935, also enjoyed this year’s festival. After an evening’s entertainment in marquee, crews joined together on Sunday morning for their traditional breakfast, the official end of the 2018 Traditional Boat Festival.