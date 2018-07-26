Announcements 20/07/18 – 26/07/18

BIRTHS

AGNEW

On July 3, 2018, in Aberdeen, to Kirsten (née Millar) and Alistair, a son, Rory Ian. A brother for Lawrie. Both well

GOLDEN WEDDING

HOWARTH – At Linnvale Parish Church on July 31, 1968 by Rev Archie Doig, Leslie to Sheena.

DEATHS

BEGG – Peacefully at a Care Home in Forfar, Hamish Begg, aged 90 years, late of Kilmartin. Much loved husband of the late Jessie, devoted dad to Hamish, Iona, Morven and the late Shona and much loved brother of Jenny, Ena and the late Allan.

LEWIS – Suddenly at home, 3 Caledonia Court, Ardrishaig, on July 23, 2018, Robert James Lewis, aged 76 years. Formerly of 4 Rannoch Drive, Wishaw. Beloved husband of the late Marlene Skinner. Much loved and loving dad of Lorraine, Diane and Robert. Funeral service will be held at Co-op Funeral Care, Funeral Parlour, Hill Street, Wishaw, on Tuesday July 31, 2018, at 12.30pm, thereafter to Airbles Cemetery, Motherwell. Enquiries to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors, 01546 602226.

MACLELLAN – At the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow on July 18, 2018. Marion, of Saddell Street, Campbeltown, aged 90 years, devoted widow of the late Neil. Loving mother of John and daughter-in-law to Marina, and a dedicated gran to Mark, Scott and Astrid. Funeral private.

acknowledgements

MACLEAN – The family of the late Mary MacLean would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all at Ardfenaig Residential Home, for their care and attention to Mary over the last 5 years. Grateful thanks to Rev. Hilda Smith for a comforting and uplifting service; to all at Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their caring and sympathetic arrangements; to Morna for beautiful floral tributes and to the Stag Hotel for catering. Finally our thanks to all who attended at the funeral service and graveside to pay their respects. The retiral collection raised £175 for Ardfenaig Home Comfort Fund.

MILLOY – Donald, Donna and Gary would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for the lovely flowers, cards, telephone calls, expressions of sympathy and support received following the sad loss of Margaret. The family would like to thank Dr Lazarus, Dr Toledo and community nurses for their care and kindness, which was greatly appreciated. Special thanks to Macmillan Nurse, Maggie Wilkinson and Liz Collett at Carrgomm and her very professional team of carers. Sincere thanks to Rev Anne McIvor for a comforting service, organist Catriona Hood for beautiful music, T A Blair, funeral directors for their professional and caring arrangements and The Argyll Hotel for a lovely purvey. Finally, sincere thanks to everyone who attended the church and graveside and gave generously to the retiral collection which raised £2050.77 for church funds.

IN MEMORIAMS

DICKSON – Precious memories of our darling daughter, sister, mummy and friend, Carole who fell asleep July 30, 2010.

In life all we truly have are memories,

We love them, kiss them and hug them,

For all they are worth,

To us those memories are life,

Our life together. xx

– Love and miss you forever,

Mum, Dad, Alex, Keith and Heather xxxxx

Mummy, my forever angel,

Love you to the moon and back.

– Love Thomas xxxx

DICKSON – Sleep tight Auntie Carole.

– Lots of love, Conor, Mirren and Luke. xx

I look up to the sky and talk to you,

What I wouldn’t give to hear you talk back,

I miss your voice,

I miss your laugh,

I miss everything about you.

– Lots of love, William and Gemma. x

JOHNSTON – In memory of Ian (Chick) who died on July 25, 2008, aged 68.

– Hamish and Kenneth

LIPPE – Precious memories of Louise Iona, died July 28, 1994 aged 2 years.

– Love and miss you. Granny, Grampa, Uncle John, Auntie Iona, Uncle Paul and Feuna.

– Loved always sister. Peter John xx.

MACGILP – In loving memory of my dear husband, Alasdair, who passed away on July 24, 2017.

Every day in some small way,

I miss you more than words can say,

In my heart you will always stay,

Loved and remembered every day.

– Love Sina xxx.

MACGILP – In loving memory of our dear dad and papa, Alasdair, who passed away on July 24, 2017.

Memories are a gift to treasure,

Ours of you will last forever.

– Love Shendl, Natasha, Kari, Billy, Keri and Karli.