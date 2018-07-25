Tarbert Golf Club wins big for cancer research

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

On Saturday July 21, Tarbert Golf Club played host to its annual charity mixed open, to raise money for cancer research.

The course was in great condition thanks to the work of Graham the greenkeeper, ably supported by Captain Chris and his work party participants.

The competition attracted a number of visitors, including a couple from Stockholm who were on a golf tour of Scotland. However, local knowledge came to the fore, with Tarbert members Georgie Dickson and Gary Ferguson taking advantage of the great conditions which resulted in a winning score of 43 stableford points, nine ahead of their closest rivals Sheena Ferguson and Iain MacArthur.

The Open raised £500 for cancer research, and the club would like to thank everyone who contributed to a very enjoyable day.