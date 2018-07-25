Roadworks on the A83 near Bellochantuy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Motorists can expect delays on the A83 near Campbeltown next week when resurfacing work worth £30,000 takes place.

Work to the A83 just north of Bellochantuy will begin on Thursday August 2 and is expected to take one night to complete. The work will be carried out between 7pm and 7am.

During this period, the road will be closed in both directions to ensure the safety of the workforce and the public.

Operations carried out between 7pm and 9pm will be controlled using a convoy traffic management system and short-duration stop/stop controls. After 9pm traffic will be stacked at either end of the closure and escorted through the work when safe to do so.

BEAR Scotland representative, Eddie Ross said: ‘These essential resurfacing works will upgrade the existing road surface, greatly improving the drive quality and safety for road users.

‘The traffic management arrangements are necessary to keep roadworkers as well as motorists safe during the improvements, and our teams will work to complete the resurfacing as quickly and safely as possible.

‘We thank motorists for their patience in advance and would also encourage them to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date travel information.’

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or twitter @trafficscotland.