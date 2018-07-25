Inveraray urged to oppose bank closure ahead of petition handover

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An online petition to keep the Inveraray branch of the Royal Bank of Scotland open has hit 650 signatures – but it could use more.

The Inveraray RBS branch was given a stay of execution earlier this year – but if the figures do not stack up in the eyes of bank bosses by December 2018, the bustling tourist town will be left with no bank to serve residents, businesses or visitors.

The opportunity to have a say is quickly closing, with the petition set to be hand-delivered to representatives of Johnston Carmichael, the company appointed by RBS to review the proposed closure of this branch.

Handing over the petition will be the person who initially set it up, Mid Argyll writer and journalist Marian Pallister – who appealed to locals to take action.

Marian Pallister said: ‘Let’s make our voices heard. We need this branch to stay open, so we must speak out.’

The list of signatures will be handed over in Inveraray on Wednesday August 8.

To sign online, visit the 38degrees website and search for ‘RBS Inveraray’.