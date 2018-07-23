Delighted Scott reclaims toss title

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Scott Rider is once again World Caber Champion, after he had to toss for it at Inveraray Games on Tuesday.

The former Commonwealth Games shot-putter and Olympic four-man bobsleigh team member won in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Judges at Winterton Park declared it was too close to call between the Englishman and Peter Bouma from Holland and it was down to a single toss of the caber each to decide the honour.

The field of 10 was whittled down to a final five which also included Jamie Gunn, from Falkirk; Lukasz Wenta, East Kilbride and Stuart Anderson, Lochearnhead.

The event is sponsored by The George Hotel, Inveraray. Donald Clark from The George said: ‘It’s good on games’ day to see so many well-kent faces and to see new faces doing well in the games.’

Once face missing from the games this year was the Duke himself; he and his family are currently in India celebrating his 50th birthday.

The honour of chieftain of the games was given to Rear Admiral John Weale OBE RASM, FOSNI, ACNS(SM) who heads the Royal Navy in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Amongst the guests this year was a contingent of members of the German branch of the Clan Campbell Society.

More than 4,000 people attended the games; the numbers held up well against other years and the visitors were rewarded with fine weather.

They saw two records broken on the track this year: Jax Thoirs from Glasgow set a new open ground record for the long jump at 21 ft 7 inches and Aiden Quinn of Glasgow took the open hop, step and jump to 47ft 2½ inches.

Numbers entering the solo piping contests were, like many other games, slightly down. Opinion in piping circles is that resurgence in pipe bands is seeing more pipers choose bands instead of pursuing solo careers.