Why did Lochgilphead boy Jim desert his family?

It has all the hallmarks of a detective novel, with mysterious deaths abroad, a lost family and a man who escapes his past by emigrating to America, all set against a post-First World War backdrop. It is also the story of a family trying to reunite cousins on both sides of the Atlantic.

Except this is not fiction. This is the mysterious story of James Campbell Hay Robertson, known as Jim, who was born and raised in Lochgilphead, and who was so determined to make a fresh start in America that he never saw or spoke to his Scottish family again.

Why Jim would cut himself off from his family is something his granddaughter Morgan has been trying to find out and she has asked the Argyllshire Advertiser to help solve this mystery.

James Campbell Hay Robertson was born in Lochgilphead and lived in Calman Villa in Ardrishaig. He was the son of the schoolmaster, a noted talent on the Lochgilphead football team and an aspiring doctor. Born in 1896, he had just turned 18 when the Great War began. He enlisted and, when the call for new officer candidates came, he signed up, becoming a ‘temporary gentleman’ rising to the rank of acting captain in charge of a battery of 4.5-inch Howitzers at the Ypres front. When the war ended, he spent six months in the army occupying Germany near Bonn.

Jim was a smart boy, who loved his parents, and he was especially fond of his older sister Alexandria – a very talented pianist. She is often mentioned in the Advertiser as leading musical events in Lochgilphead, and was known as ‘Miss Lala Robertson’. According to Jim, she went off to study piano around 1910 in London or Edinburgh, but returned to Lochgilphead by the time the Great War broke out.

After the war, Jim left for America and banished all of them from his life. It is here the mystery begins: what caused Jim to turn his back on his family and keep their existence hidden, from leaving Scotland in 1921 until his death in 1995 at the age of 99?

Jim had a long and happy marriage and he and his wife Ruth had four boys who have grown up without extended family and under the impression that no relations existed in Scotland, which is not true. On a visit to Lochgilphead, Morgan found cousins in Furnace.

Jim did share some clues about his family, but they were not all they seemed. He said his older brother William was in the Navy during the Great War, but had become an alcoholic, fallen overboard and drowned. This was not true. William’s signature was on their mother’s death certificate, signed in Aberdeen in 1943. William clearly lived a long life after Jim left Scotland and perhaps had his own family, themselves unaware of their American relatives.

Jim’s telling of Alexandra’s story is even more tragic, saying she volunteered as a nurse in the war, fell in love with a South African soldier and left for Cape Town, only to die of food poisoning six months after arriving. This too was false, as the Advertiser’s obituary for their father in 1926 stated he ‘is survived by three children’, including Alexandra. Part of the story was true, however, as the Advertiser noted in 1920 that she married Henry Beck of Cape Town, in Dorset.

Why Jim wanted to make a clean break with his family to such a degree he pretended his brother and sister had died will never be known. But it is possible his brother and sister lived long lives and had large families. Jim’s family in the United States now amounts to three surviving children, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Jim’s father, William Robertson, came from a family of printers and dyers in Bonhill, Vale of Leven, and served as a schoolmaster from 1883 to 1920. He died in 1926, possibly in Kilmun, and, according to family records, was ‘buried in Dunoon’, but this may be another red herring from Jim.

His mother, Wilhelmina, came from a farming family in Aberdeenshire. She moved to Lochgilphead in 1874 when she was 14, to live with her uncle, Alexander Cameron Robertson, the new minister of Lochgilphead Parish Church, a position he held for more than 50 years, from 1876-1933.

There is one picture which could help crack part of the mystery. It shows Jim’s mother with two girls and appears to have been sent to him after his move to America. Part of the handwriting on the back is obscured but reads: ‘Hannan’s daughter, mom and myself taken last summer.’

‘Mom’ would refer to Jim’s mum, ‘myself’ the teenage girl whose age meant she could not be the daughter of Wilhelmina or the sister of Jim. Who was she and was she part of the story which caused Jim to cut himself off from his Scottish roots?

If you have any information which could help solve this mystery please email the Argyllshire Advertiser editorial team at editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk