Landscape Artist of the Year set their sights on Inveraray Castle

Mid Argyll appears to be a magnet for film crews at the moment, for hot on the heels of a Hollywood crew filming Love Me to Death in Lochgilphead and a production crew working on the latest Shetland series in Cairndow, Sky Art’s Landscape Artist of the Year set up camp at Inverary Castle last week.

Filming the semi-final and final episodes of the competition, artists visited on Tuesday July 10 and Wednesday July 11 – in unfortunately dreary weather – to capture the beautiful castle and surrounding structures on canvas.

Local residents also gathered around the castle to paint and put some extra pressure on the finalists.

This season of Landscape Artist of the Year will air in October.